Klopp says he couldn’t guarantee Henderson playing time at Liverpool before move to Saudi Arabia

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia came after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to offer guarantees over playing time, the German coach said Friday. Henderson was heavily criticized for joining Al-Ettifaq during the transfer window. He said in an interview last week that he would have stayed at the Merseyside club if he had felt wanted. Klopp said “Hendo said the truth, in all departments” and added there was “no bad blood.” Henderson has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community and has been criticized for his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. In an interview with The Athletic he said he was “really hurt” by the accusation that he had turned his back on the community.

