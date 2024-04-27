Klopp-Salah spat mars Liverpool’s latest setback in EPL. Sheffield United is first team relegated

Liverpool has fallen further out of contention for the English Premier League title and that’s perhaps the least of Jurgen Klopp’s problems. Just as upsetting for the outgoing Liverpool manager might be a touchline confrontation with star forward Mohamed Salah that has overshadowed a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday. Liverpool’s latest setback has left the team in third place, two points behind Arsenal and one off Manchester City having played more games. Sheffield United is the first team relegated from the Premier League after losing at Newcastle 5-1. Manchester United drew with Burnley 1-1 and Aston Villa drew with Chelsea 2-2.

