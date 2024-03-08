Klopp pays tribute to Guardiola ahead of Liverpool-Man City match at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola square off for the 30th time when Liverpool hosts Manchester City on Sunday. It could be their final meeting given that the German manager is leaving Liverpool after this season. In their 29 head-to-head matchups, Klopp’s Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund teams have won 12 and lost 11 against Guardiola’s City and Bayern Munich teams. Six ended in draws. But Klopp says “Pep is the best manager in the world.” After Sunday’s game, the teams could still meet in the FA Cup if they advance past their quarterfinals this month.

