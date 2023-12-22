Klopp likes that FIFA and UEFA ‘get a bit of a shake’ from Super League verdict

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but says he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling that curbs their power. The European Union’s top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition. The Premier League club issued a statement ahead of Klopp’s press conference to reiterate its position that it is not involved in the Super League and will continue playing in UEFA competitions. Klopp says “I agree 100% with that statement, but I like the verdict anyway — just like it that we finally get a little bit of understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other FAs or whatever cannot just do what they want.”

