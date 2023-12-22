Klopp likes how FIFA and UEFA ‘get a bit of a shake’ from Super League ruling

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling over Super League that curbs their power. The European Union’s top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition. The English Premier League club issued a statement ahead of Klopp’s news conference to reiterate its position that, while it is an original Super League, it is not involved anymore and will continue playing in UEFA competitions. Klopp says “I agree 100% with that statement, but I like the verdict anyway — that we finally get a little bit of understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other FAs cannot just do what they want.”

