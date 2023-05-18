Klopp handed 2-match ban for questioning integrity of referee

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-match ban for questioning the integrity of a Premier League referee. A commission says his poor disciplinary record and failure to heed previous conduct warnings counted against him. Klopp was also fined 75,000 pounds ($93,000). He will not be in the technical area for Liverpool’s next-to-last game of the season at home to Aston Villa on Saturday. The second match of his punishment has been suspended until the end of next season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.