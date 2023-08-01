Klopp dismisses Mbappé links and raises concerns about Saudi Arabia’s growing influence

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his club is not in the running to sign Kylian Mbappé and has laughed off links with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker. Mbappé is the subject of a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. He could also be open to a temporary move for this season before leaving on a free transfer next year possibly to join Real Madrid at the end of his current contract. Klopp says Mbappe wouldn’t be coming to Liverpool on loan. Three players have left Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia this offseason and Klopp is unhappy that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open until nearly three weeks after the European window closes.

