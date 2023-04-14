Klopp cites budget constraints amid Bellingham questions

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — If Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is on the move this summer, it’s becoming clear that Liverpool won’t be the destination. Jurgen Klopp says regarding expensive transfers that sometimes a team must “step aside and do different stuff.” The Liverpool manager was responding to questions about reports the Premier League club has dropped its pursuit of the 19-year-old Bellingham, who could bring a record transfer fee for Dortmund. Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested.

