Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper’ criticism of referee

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the English Football Association with “improper conduct” for his post-match comments about the refereeing in Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham. The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner Sunday in front of fourth official John Brooks. Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension.

