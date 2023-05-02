Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper’ criticism of referee

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Byrne]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the English Football Association with “improper conduct” for his post-match comments about the refereeing in Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham. The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner Sunday in front of fourth official John Brooks. Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension.

