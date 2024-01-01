Klopp briefly loses wedding ring in post-match Liverpool celebrations

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s joy at seeing Liverpool secure a big win in the English Premier League turned into dismay when he briefly lost his wedding ring in the post-match celebrations. It needed the sharp eye of a TV cameraperson to locate the ring in the middle of the pitch at Anfield. A relieved Klopp responded by kissing the ring in front of the cameras. Klopp says “I had a massive shock but it’s back.” The incident happened in the moments after Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle that lifted Klopp’s team three points clear in the standings.

