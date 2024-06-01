Klopp at Wembley to watch former club Dortmund in Champions League final and draws cheers

LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has been warmly received by Borussia Dortmund fans inside Wembley Stadium before kickoff of the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The former Liverpool manager led Dortmund to the final in 2013, also at Wembley. Dortmund lost to Bayern Munich 2-1. Klopp has left Liverpool after nearly nine seasons. He was seated in what appeared to be a corporate box. He was shown on the big screen and drew cheers when he smiled and pumped both fists in the air. Klopp took Liverpool to three finals and won one, in 2019. He’s said he’s taking time off from coaching.

