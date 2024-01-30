Klinsmann’s South Korea advances to Asian Cup QFs after beating Mancini’s Saudi Arabia in shootout

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann has overcome Roberto Mancini in a battle of European soccer greats as South Korea advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup on penalties against Saudi Arabia. South Korea won 4-2 in the shootout after the round-of-16 match ended 1-1 after extra time. Defeat will be hard for Mancini to take as Saudi Arabia led 1-0 deep into stoppage time at Education City Stadium through Abdullah Radif’s 46th-minute strike. Cho Gue-sunge equalized in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to send the game into extra time. South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was the shootout hero. He saved penalties from Sami Al Naji and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Abbosbek Fayzullayev fired Uzbekistan into the quarterfinals after beating Thailand 2-1.

