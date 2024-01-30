Klinsmann’s South Korea advances to Asian Cup QFs after beating Mancini’s Saudi Arabia in shootout

By The Associated Press
Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullaev celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Uzbekistan and Thailand at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Sayed]

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann has overcome Roberto Mancini in a battle of European soccer greats as South Korea advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup on penalties against Saudi Arabia. South Korea won 4-2 in the shootout after the round-of-16 match ended 1-1 after extra time. Defeat will be hard for Mancini to take as Saudi Arabia led 1-0 deep into stoppage time at Education City Stadium through Abdullah Radif’s 46th-minute strike. Cho Gue-sunge equalized in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to send the game into extra time. South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was the shootout hero. He saved penalties from Sami Al Naji and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Abbosbek Fayzullayev fired Uzbekistan into the quarterfinals after beating Thailand 2-1.

