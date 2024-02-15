Klinsmann’s job in jeopardy after soccer officials recommend he be fired as South Korea coach

Korean Football Association officials have recommended Jurgen Klinsmann be fired as head coach of the South Korean national team after an Asian Cup semifinal exit and reports of infighting among star players. Klinsmann was already under heavy criticism after South Korea’s semifinal loss to Jordan in Qatar and pressure intensified following media reports of a spat between captain Son Heung-min and young star Lee Kang-in during the tournament. Fans protested outside the KFA headquarters in Seoul on Thursday while soccer federation officials were inside discussing Klinsmann’s future.

