Klinsmann still awaits first win as Uruguay beats SKorea 2-1

Jurgen Klinsmann is still waiting for his first win as head coach of South Korea after Uruguay triumphed 2-1 in a friendly played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Sebastian Coates and Matias Vecino scored for Uruguay while Hwang In-beom netted for the Koreans. Former Germany and U.S. coach Klinsmann was appointed last month and his first match in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Colombia last Friday. Just four days after defeating Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney, Australia lost to the same opposition 2-1 in another friendly in Melbourne. Japan was also beaten 2-1 by Colombia in Osaka

