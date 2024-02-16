Klinsmann fired as coach of South Korea’s national soccer team after Asian Cup semifinal loss

Jurgen Klinsmann has been fired as head coach of the South Korean national team after an Asian Cup semifinal exit and reports of infighting among star players. The Korean Football Association made the announcement. Klinsmann was already under heavy criticism after South Korea’s upset 2-0 semifinal loss to Jordan last week and pressure intensified following media reports of a spat between captain Son Heung-min and young star Lee Kang-in during the tournament. On Thursday at an Asian Cup campaign review at KFA headquarters in Seoul, the eight-member National Team Committee talked to Klinsmann via video conference from his home in the United States, before reaching its findings.

