Klinsmann arrives in South Korea, targets Asian Cup title

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann has arrived to start his job as head coach of South Korea’s national team and has immediately set a target of ending an Asian Cup drought that has stretched for more than 60 years. The 58 year-old Klinsmann won the 1990 World Cup as a player and then coached his native Germany to the semifinals in 2006. He then guided the U.S. men’s team to the second round of the 2014 World Cup. He was hired by the Korea Football Association late last month. South Korea has not been continental champion since 1960 and has already qualified for the 2023 tournament, which has been delayed until next January.

