Klich nets equalizer for DC United in 2-2 draw after red cards on Toronto FC’s Bernardeschi, Gomis

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (10) celebrates with his teammates after his goal against D.C. United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Luis Magana]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mateusz Klich scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rally D.C. United to a 2-2 draw after Federico Bernardeschi and Nicksoen Gomis received red cards late to leave Toronto FC two men down. Bernardeschi fed a wide-open Derrick Etienne Jr. the ball in the center of the box and Etienne sent a right-footed shot past DC United goalkeeper Alex Bono to give Toronto (7-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute. Bernardeschi gave Toronto a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute with an assist from Raoul Petretta. DC United (4-6-7) pulled within a goal in the 79th minute when Ted Ku-Dipietro found the net for a second time this season, scoring unassisted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.