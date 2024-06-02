Klich nets equalizer for DC United in 2-2 draw after red cards on Toronto FC’s Bernardeschi, Gomis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mateusz Klich scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rally D.C. United to a 2-2 draw after Federico Bernardeschi and Nicksoen Gomis received red cards late to leave Toronto FC two men down. Bernardeschi fed a wide-open Derrick Etienne Jr. the ball in the center of the box and Etienne sent a right-footed shot past DC United goalkeeper Alex Bono to give Toronto (7-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute. Bernardeschi gave Toronto a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute with an assist from Raoul Petretta. DC United (4-6-7) pulled within a goal in the 79th minute when Ted Ku-Dipietro found the net for a second time this season, scoring unassisted.

