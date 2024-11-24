Kleindienst scores again as Gladbach beats St. Pauli 2-0 in Bundesliga

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Tim Kleindienst has scored again for Borussia Mönchengladbach to continue its recent good run with a 2-0 win over St. Pauli in the Bundesliga. Alassane Plea got the home team off to a promising start in the 13th, and Kleindienst effectively sealed the result before the break with a chip over Vasilj. St. Pauli only threatened at the end of the game, with Gladbach holding on for its fourth straight win at home. Gerardo Seoane’s team moved sixth, 12 points behind league leader Bayern Munich after 11 rounds. Mainz defeated promoted Holstein Kiel 3-0 in the early game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.