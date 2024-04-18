Klay Thompson wants do decompress from season before delving into what’s next as a free agent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson knows he wants to keep winning and has his sights set on a fifth championship before calling it a career — to add a ring to his thumb. He has long said he’d like to retire with the Golden State Warriors, so Thompson’s future is now one of the biggest burning questions going into the offseason as his contract expires and he becomes a free agent. First, he wants to take time to decompress before weighing his future.

