Klay Thompson scores 10 points in preseason debut with Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson made his preseason debut with the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 10 points in his new team’s 107-102 loss to the Utah Jazz. It was Thompson’s first NBA game in anything other than a Golden State uniform. He played 11 seasons with the Warriors, not counting the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons that he missed with injuries, and helped Golden State win four NBA championships. He enters this season with 2,481 3-pointers, the sixth-most in NBA history. All three of his baskets in his exhibition debut with Dallas were from beyond the arc.

