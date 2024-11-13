Klay Thompson returns to cheers from some 400 Warriors employees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson exited the team bus then beamed as he strolled back into Chase Center on Tuesday night, greeted by some 400 cheering Warriors employees who lined up along his path to the Dallas locker room to show their love and appreciation for the former Golden State star.

They sported “Captain Klay” hats, the giveaway for all fans on a celebratory night remembering Thompson’s 13 years with the franchise, two of those spent injured, and four championships he helped win here.

“I guess it’s a good thing for the fans, so kudos to them,” Thompson said in looking ahead to the game.

“Be good to see people that you grinded with, obviously. To me, it’s just another regular-season game in November. Obviously, there’s bigger implications with the NBA Cup. So that’s what’s on our mind, and my mind, is to win that because I haven’t been a part of it yet. I know it’s young, but it’ll be fun to play for that title.”

The Warriors invited all their employees to be part of the welcoming committee for Thompson, who joined Dallas in July on a three-year, $50 million contract. Thompson, 34, missed more than 2 1/2 years — the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons — recovering from surgeries on his left knee and right Achilles tendon before making his comeback in January 2022.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is greeted by Golden State Warriors employees and media as he arrives before an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game between the Warriors and the Mavericks in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu

Thompson has tried to downplay the magnitude of this moment, though it’s sure to be emotional for everybody involved.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and basketball is basketball,” Thompson said.

Golden State planned a “Salute Captain Klay” ceremony before tipoff to pay tribute to Thompson’s contributions to the franchise and his tradition of boating across the bay to games.

“This is all staff. It’s unbelievable,” Warriors President and COO Brandon Schneider said. “What Klay has meant to our organization and to all of us the last 13 years, the team accomplishments, individual accomplishments, who he is as a person, what he’s done in the community, it is a special night.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.