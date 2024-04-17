Klay Thompson misses all 10 shots in what might have been his final game with the Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson has provided so many memorable moments during his decade-plus run as Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother running mate for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Those were all distant memories as Thompson had one of his worst games ever at a big moment, missing all 10 shots he took in a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament that was Thompson’s last game before an uncertain summer of free agency. Thompson went scoreless for the first time since his rookie season and had the most missed shots without a make in a playoff game by a Warriors player in at least 50 seasons.

