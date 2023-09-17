Klauss scores late to help St. Louis City earn 1-1 draw with Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — João Klauss scored an unassisted goal late in the second half to rally St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo. Klauss’ equalizer for St. Louis City (15-10-4) came in the 87th minute. It was his seventh goal this season for the Western Conference leaders in their first season of play. Houston (11-10-7) took a 1-0 lead three minutes before halftime on Corey Baird’s seventh netter of the season. It was unassisted.

