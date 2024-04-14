Klauss, Bürki propel St. Louis City to 1-0 victory over Austin

ST. LOUIS (AP) — João Klauss scored early in the second half and Roman Bürki made it stand up to lead St. Louis City to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC. Klauss used assists from Rasmus Alm and rookie defender Tomas Totland in the 57th minute to score his second goal of the season. Totland has two assists in eight career starts this season. St. Louis City (2-1-5) saw a run of four draws and a loss in its last five matches come to an end. Bürki was never tested on his way to a second straight clean sheet for St. Louis City. Brad Stuver saved one shot in each half for Austin (2-3-3).

