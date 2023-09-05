KL Rahul named in India’s Cricket World Cup squad. Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna miss out

NEW DELHI (AP) — KL Rahul has been named in India’s Cricket World Cup squad despite the wicketkeeper-batter not playing in an international game since May. Rahul is scheduled to play in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after he was declared fit at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore on Monday. Ishan Kishan has filled the void of Rahul when he scored an 82 against Pakistan in a group game in Pallekele last Sunday. It was the left-hander’s fourth consecutive half century in the ODIs. Kishan was retained in the World Cup squad but Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna will miss out.

