Kjerstad 10 RBIs, Stowers 3 homers, Holliday 4 hits lead Orioles’ Tides to 26-11 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Heston Kjerstad went 5 for 7 with two home runs and 10 RBIs to lead the Baltimore Orioles’ Norfolk Tides to a 26-11 rout of the the Charlotte Knights in the Triple-A International League. Kyle Stowers had three homers, four hits and seven RBIs, and No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday had four hits against the Chicago White Sox farm team. Norfolk set team records for runs, hits (29) and home runs (eight). Kjerstad is batting .583 (14 for 24) with four homers and 18 RBIs in five games, while Stowers is hitting .400 (10 for 25) with five homers and 14 RBIs.

