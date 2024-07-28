KJ Choi wins the Senior British Open with a 2-shot victory over Richard Green at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Overnight leader K.J. Choi has won the Senior British Open by two shots over Australia’s Richard Green after carding a 2-under 70. The South Korean golfer, who took a one-shot lead into the final round at Carnoustie, won his first senior major. Green (71) was also chasing his first senior major victory. It was his third top-three place in senior majors this year.

