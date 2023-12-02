Kiwis win America’s Cup preliminary regatta after Italians have spectacular splashdown

Two-time defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand won the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup cycle by using flawless tactics and getting a big assist from a spectacular nosedive by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the first major regatta held on the Red Sea. This regatta and one in mid-September in Spain were largely exhibitions sailed in AC40s, which are half-size test versions of the foiling 75-foot monohulls that will be sailed in the America’s Cup next fall off Barcelona.

