Kiwis return with new wingsail while SailGP celebrates an anniversary for female sailors

Peter Burling and Team New Zealand rejoin the rough-and-tumble SailGP fleet in Spain after an unexpected five-week layoff and are eager to reel in their biggest rivals in the Season 4 championship chase in the global league. While the Kiwis return with a new wingsail five weeks after their old one shattered in a stunning sequence, Emirates Great Britain skipper Ben Ainslie looks for his third straight victory and three-time defending champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia tries for his first win of the season.

