Kiwis hire cyclists as pedal power returns to America’s Cup

Pedal power is returning to the America’s Cup. Two-time defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand has added a new group of elite athletes, including two cyclists, to help provide the immense amount of power required for the various systems on the foiling AC75 sloops that will be sailed in the 2024 regatta in Barcelona. The Kiwis first debuted the “cyclors” during the 2017 America’s Cup, when they used cyclists pedaling stationary bikes to replace traditional grinders to power the hydraulic systems for trimming sails and controlling the foils on their 50-foot catamaran.

