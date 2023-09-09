Kiwi sailors heard ‘an almighty bang’ as wingsail falls into Mediterranean after race

The giant wingsail on Team New Zealand’s foiling catamaran suddenly shattered and fell into the Mediterranean in a stunning scene just moments after the Kiwis finished racing in the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez. The crew escaped injuries but the Kiwis weren’t sure if the badly damaged wingsail could be repaired in time for the final day of racing Sunday. The wingsail suddenly broke apart and fell into the water, dragging the jib with it. A portion of the wingsail landed on the trampoline between the hulls and was hanging over the stern, just missing the crew in the cockpit in the starboard hull.

