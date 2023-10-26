Kiwi Kazuma Kobori continues strong run to take 1st-round lead at golf’s Asia-Pacific Amateur

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand shot a 5-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur in testing conditions at Royal Melbourne. Kim Hyun-uk of South Korea and Australians Jasper Stubbs and Billy Dowling were tied for second after 68s. The winner receives an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in the British Open, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur. Kobori continued his stellar year. He teed off on the back nine in showers and gusty winds and made a strong start with birdies on 10, 11, 12 and 13. He was 5-under after eight holes, and went even-par for the rest of a flawless opening round.

