Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry receiving treatment for leukemia

By The Associated Press
Michael Hendry of New Zealand watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Indonesian Open golf tournament at Damai Indah Golf and Country Club Pantai Indah Kapuk Course in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 17, 2011. Hendry will miss British Open in 2023 while receiving treatment for leukemia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand golfer Michael Hendry will miss this year’s British Open while receiving treatment for leukemia. Hendry has won tournaments on the Australian and Japan tours and most recently won the Vic Open in Australia in February. He was diagnosed with leukemia in April. He has undergone one course of chemotherapy and is in remission. The 43-year-old says he has a “90%” chance of a full recovery.

