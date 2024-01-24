Kitzbuehel winner Linus Strasser leads World Cup night slalom in Austria after 1st run

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — German skier Linus Strasser led a men’s World Cup night race after the first run. Three days ago he won the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm event in Kitzbuehel. Strasser was one of the first four starters who had their runs before rain set in and he was 0.10 seconds faster than Timon Haugan of Norway. Olympic champion and last year’s winner Clement Noel of France was 0.36 behind in third. The rest of the field had to make up more than six-tenths of a second in the final run.

