Kitts scored 14 points in No. 1 South Carolina’s 42nd straight win, 95-44, over East Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 42nd straight victory, 95-44, over East Carolina on Sunday. All 12 Gamecocks who hit the court scored against the Pirates on the way to their 61st consecutive home victory. MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Joyce Edwards added 12 points each as South Carolina finished with five players in double figures. Amiya Joyner led East Carolina with 25 points and a game-best 10 rebounds.

