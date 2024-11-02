Kitna ties school passing record with 6TDs to send UAB careening past Tulsa 59-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna tied a UAB program record with six passing touchdowns and the Blazers walloped Tulsa 59-21 to end their six-game losing streak. Against Tulsa, Kitna was interception free and threw for three of his touchdowns to Kameran Shanks, a pair to Amare Thomas and one to Bryce Damous. Shanks finished with 153 yards receiving on five receptions. Cooper Legas threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Tulsa.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.