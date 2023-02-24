Kitley’s jumper lifts No. 9 Hokies past No. 22 Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley capped a night when she set Virginia Tech’s career scoring record by hitting a jumper at the buzzer to lift the ninth-ranked Hokies past No. 22 North Carolina 61-59 on Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 senior finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a game played in her home state, the last coming with the Hokies locked in a tie game and inbounding with 2.1 seconds left. Kayana Traylor scored 20 points for the Hokies. Deja Kelly scored 18 points to lead North Carolina, including a shot for the lead with 12.2 seconds left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.