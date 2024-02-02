Kitley’s 33 points, 18 rebounds lead No. 17 Virginia Tech women over Virginia 76-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 14 assists and No. 17 Virginia Tech beat Virginia 76-63 for its fifth straight victory in the series. Virginia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC) has won four consecutive games overall, after its first two-game skid since 2021-22, for the most wins in the first 10 ACC contests in program history. Kitley became the fifth player in ACC history to reach 2,500 career points. Kitley was 15 of 25 from the field, Amoore went 8 of 19, and the rest of the Hokies were just 8 of 28. Matilda Ekh added 13 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies had 20 assists on 31 field goals.

