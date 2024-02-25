Kitley scores 34, No. 8 Virginia Tech beats UNC 74-62 for a share of the regular-season ACC title

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) turns to shoot while defended by North Carolina's Teonni Key (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 34 points to lift No. 8 Virginia Tech to a 74-62 victory over North Carolina for its 10th consecutive win. Kitley connected on 11 of 17 from the floor and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Hokies, who clinched at least a share of the program’s first regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title. Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels with 29 points. The loss ended North Carolina’s three-game winning streak.

