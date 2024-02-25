Kitley scores 34, No. 8 Virginia Tech beats UNC 74-62 for a share of the regular-season ACC title

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 34 points to lift No. 8 Virginia Tech to a 74-62 victory over North Carolina for its 10th consecutive win. Kitley connected on 11 of 17 from the floor and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Hokies, who clinched at least a share of the program’s first regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title. Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels with 29 points. The loss ended North Carolina’s three-game winning streak.

