Kitley scores 34, leads No. 12 Virginia Tech women over Duke 61-56

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley matched her career high with 34 points and No. 12 Virginia Tech upped its win streak to eight with a 61-56 victory over Duke. Kitley, who scored 34 twice two seasons ago, made 13 of 17 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 free throws for the Hokies (21-4, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 24 in a row at home. She added 12 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double and her 18th of the season. Kitley had 11 points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter as Virginia Tech pulled away from a 42-all tie. Ashlon Jackson made three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Blue Devils (16-8, 8-5), who had a three-game win streak end.

