Kitley scores 31 with dominant first half that propels No. 11 Virginia Tech to 76-52 win over Miami

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley matched her season high with 31 points, the eighth 30-point game of her career, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled to a 76-47 win over Miami for its eighth-straight victory. Coming off a 63-62 win over No. 3 North Carolina State when Kitley hit a last-second basket, she picked up where she left off. Kitley had 13 of the Hokies’ 14 points in the first quarter and had 23 at the half when they took a 40-24 lead. Georgia Amoore had 16 points Matilda Ekh added 12 points. Shayeann Day-Wilson had 19 points for the Hurricanes. The game was tied at 14 after one quarter with Kitley scoring Virginia Tech’s last 13 points. Kitley’s jumper, giving her 23 points, made it 40-24 at the half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.