Kitley scores 31, No. 14 Virginia Tech women overcome Amoore’s absence for 74-62 win over Clemson

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 31 points, the 10th 30-point game of her career, and No. 14 Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak with a 74-62 win over Clemson, the Tigers’ sixth-straight loss. Kitley had 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the second half. Kitley, who scored the last basket of the third quarter, opened the fourth with two more buckets to give the Hokies a 57-45 lead. Clemson got no closer than five after that as Kitley went 6 for 6 and the Hokies were 8 of 12 and made 5 of 6 free throws. Tech finished 29 of 53 (55%). Clemson shot 38% (23 of 60). Dayshanette Harris had 25 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds for Clemson.

