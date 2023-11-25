Kitley scores 31 as No. 9 Virginia Tech holds on to beat Kansas 59-58

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 31 points and 18 rebounds to help ninth-ranked Virginia Tech edge Kansas 59-58 on Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic. Georgia Amoore hit a 3-pointer with 2:57 left to give the Hokies (4-1) a 59-58 advantage in a game that featured 17 lead changes and seven ties. Kansas (2-2) had a few chances to take the lead after that, but Taiyanna Jackson missed two free throws with 1:46 left. The Jayhawks then turned it over on their next possession. Amoore missed a jumper with under 30 seconds left and then the Hokies had a shot clock violation that gave Kansas one final chance. Ryan Dobbins attempt with a second left fell short.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.