Kitley scores 29, No. 9 Virginia Tech women top Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 65-52 victory over Georgia Tech. Kayana Traylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Georgia Amoore had eight points, seven assists and two steals for Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who have won eight straight games, won 14 games in the ACC for the first time and have reached the highest AP ranking in program history. Cameron Swartz scored 20 points and was the only player in double-figures scoring for the Yellow Jackets. Virginia Tech tied Duke for second place and will be the third seed in the conference tournament.

