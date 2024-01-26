Kitley scored 29 and Amoore secures a double-double as No. 19 Virginia Tech women beat Georgia Tech

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Cayla King (22) and Elizabeth Kitley (33) celebrate in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 24 points and 13 assists and No. 19 Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech 87-69. Virginia Tech (15-4, 6-2 ACC) won its 13th consecutive conference game at Cassell Coliseum to extend a program record. The Hokies have won two straight games overall after their first two-game skid since the 2021-22 season. Kitley scored 19 points in the first half, on 9-of-11 shooting, and Amoore nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine assists to help build a 46-35 lead. Amoore scored the opening five points of the second half and Kitley added eight points in the third quarter as Virginia Tech pulled away. Kitley, who made 13-of-20 field goals, narrowly missed her sixth 30-point game of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.