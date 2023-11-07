Kitley, No. 8 Virginia Tech rolls past High Point 94-55 in season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 8 Virginia Tech to a 94-55 season-opening victory over High Point. Kitley connected on 12 of 17 from the floor for the Hokies, who made 14 of their first 16 shots and never trailed. Picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference in the league’s preseason poll, the defending league champion used a 15-2 first-quarter run in which four players scored to pull away. Matilda Ekh had 15 points for the Hokies, who shot 57.4% (35 of 61) from the floor and hit 11 3-pointers. Lauren Bevis, the preseason Big South Player of the Year, and Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 15 points each. High Point shot just 31% (18 of 58).

