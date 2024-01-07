Kitley makes game-winner, No. 13 Virginia Tech women beat previously undefeated No. 3 NC State 63-62

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a layup on a cross-court inbound pass with less than a second remaining and the No. 13 Virginia Tech women beat previously undefeated and third-ranked NC State 63-62. Kitley finished with 27 points for the Hokies, who rallied from a 13-point second half deficit to win their seventh consecutive game. The Hokies also won their 19th consecutive home game. Madison Hayes paced the Wolfpack with 21 points. Kitley shot 12 of 24 from the floor. Georgia Amoore had 21 points for the Hokies.

