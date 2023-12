Kitley has double-double, defense dominates for No. 15 Virginia Tech women in 85-40 win over Radford

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 15 Virginia Tech held Radford to 19% shooting to roll to an 85-40 win. The Hokies raced to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter by making 10 of 20 shots and holding the Highlanders to 2-of-13 shooting. Ashlyn Traylor-Walked scored 16 points for Radford, going 2 of 16 from the field and 11 of 12 from the foul line. Radford was 5 of 19 (26%) from 3-point range but just 6 of 38 (16%). Traylor-Walker had 10 points in the second quarter but the Hokies scored the last eight points to lead 48-22 at halftime. Then Virginia Tech opened the second half by scoring the first 19 points for a 67-22 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.