Kitley, Amoore lead No. 11 Virginia Tech women past NC State

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Roommates Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore both had double-doubles and No. 11 Virginia Tech won its fifth straight, defeating North Carolina State 75-62. Kitley had 24 points and 10 rebounds for her 50th career double-double and had six blocks. Amoore had 15 points and 11 assists, which tied her career high. Virginia Tech has won six straight, the previous three against ranked teams, starting with a 73-61 win over the Wolfpack. That marked the Hokies’ first-ever win in Raleigh and now they have their first-ever sweep of NC State. Aziaha James scored a career-high 30 points in her first start for the Wolfpack,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.