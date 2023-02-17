Kitley, Amoore lead No. 11 Virginia Tech past No. 9 Duke

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore each scored 20 points to lead No. 11 Virginia Tech to a 61-45 victory over No. 9 Duke. Taylor Soule added 11 points for the Hokies (21-4, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won five straight and eight of their past nine games. For the first time in program history, Virginia Tech has registered wins over ranked opponents in three consecutive games. Celeste Taylor scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3), who had their four-game winning streak halted.

